Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Gauhati University.

Gauhati University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Teaching Associate in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Teaching Associate in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Specialization :

Wireless Communication

VLSI

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Mess Manager vacancy in Sainik School Goalpara

Salary : Rs. 23,000/- per month

Qualification : MTech and PhD in Electronics and related domains. Candidates should have passed either NET or GATE.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tezpur University

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th November 2022 from 3 PM onwards in Meeting Room, Office of the Secretary University Classes, Gauhati University Campus, Gauhati University.

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Office Assistant, Stenographer, Peon, Driver vacancies in Office of District & Sessions Judge Hojai

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with all relevant original and a set of self-attested certificates/documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here