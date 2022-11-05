Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Hojai.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Office Assistant, Stenographer, Office Peon, Driver and Technical Assistant.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 26,000/- per month

Qualification : BCA with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized university with at least 1 (one) year working institution/organization.

Or

B.Sc. with 1 (one) year PG Diploma in Computer Science/Application from any recognized university with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade and with at least 1 (one) year working experience from a reputed institution/organization.

Or

Diploma Holder from Polytechnic in Computer Science / Electronics & Telecommunications with 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade from a recognized institution and with at least 2 (two) years working experience from a reputed institution/organization

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification :

(i) Candidate must have passed Higher Secondary examination from any recognized Board/Council/ University.

(ii) Candidate should possess a Diploma/Certificate in Stenography/Shorthand from ITI/ Polytechnic/any other institute

(iii) Must have adequate knowledge of the official language of the State of Assam (Assamese).

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with knowledge of Computer. Retired Court staff may also be considered.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Qualification :

(i) Minimum Class VIII pass

(ii) Must hold valid professional driving licence issued by the competent authority to drive LMV/ Four wheel vehicle for not less than 5 years

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII pass but below HSSLC. A candidate who has passedHSSLC shall be ineligible for the post.

How to apply : Candidates are to send their applications along with self-attested copies of all relevant testimonials addressed to “The District & Sessions Judge, Hojai”.

Also, candidate are to super scribe the post applied for on the top of the envelope, without fail. For e.g. “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PEON IN THE ePOCSO COURT, HOJAI”. The candidates may also submit applications in the drop box placed at the O/o The District & Sessions Judge, Hojai.

The last date for submission of applications is November 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here