Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the MSc Tech (Applied Geophysics) Programme in Department of Applied Geology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in MSc Tech (Applied Geophysics) Programme

No. of posts : 3

Specializations :

Post 1 : Inversion / Gravity-magnetic methods / Electrical and Electromagnetic Methods / MT and GPR methods

Post 2: Well Logging and its Geophysical applications / Reservoir Geophysics / Geostatistics

Post 3 : Seismology / Seismic Methods of Geophysical Exploration / Applications of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AIML) in Geophysics

Qualification : MTech / MSc Tech / Advanced Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Exploration Geophysics / or any other equivalent degrees in Geophysics fulfilling the UGC norms. Moreover, the candidates should have either NET / GATE / SLET or PhD.

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd November 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualification for verification. They will have to register their names as candidates by paying Rs. 500/- only before interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here