Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam.

Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of High Performance Manager and Head Coach (Boxing & Weightlifting) in Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE), Assam, at State Sports Academy, Sarusajai Sports Complex, Guwahati, Assam, on purely temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : High Performance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000.00- 1,50,000.00 per month

Qualification & Experience : Master in Sports/Physical Education (MSI/PHD/MBA) with at least 10 Years of Research Experience.

OR

Eminent players having represented India in Senior Category with at least 5 Years of sports management/ Research experience.

OR

Eminent Coach having trained Indian Player with at least 10 years of sports management/ Research experience

Age : Below 65 years

Name of post : Head Coach (Boxing & Weightlifting)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000.00- 1,50,000.00 per month

Qualification & Experience : Candidate should have diploma in Coaching from SAI/NS NIS or from any other recognized Indian/Foreign University and should have represented India in Olympics/World Cup/World Championship. Certificate course from concerned National/ International Federation is a must. Working knowledge of computer is essential. Minimum 10 years of experience of coaching is required.

OR

Experience in Coaching with Senior/Junior Indian teams or decoration of Dronacharya/ Arjuna/ Dhyan Chand Award or who have produced medallists in International Competitions. Minimum 10 years of experience of coaching is required.

OR

Central Government / State Government / PSU employees may be allowed to apply for the

position. However, the applicable recruitment rules of the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) will be applicable for all such postings on deputation.

OR

Permanent employees of Sports Authority of India (SAI) interested in applying for the position must send a self-attested letter addressed to Sr. Director (Khelo India)@ sai.slkic@gmail.com and

need not apply through the advertisement. Whereas contractual employees of SAI must apply as per process directly to the KISCE in reply to this advertisement

Age : Below 50 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all educational qualifications, experiences, etc. accompanied by 02 (two) coloured passport size photographs (one pasted in the space provided in the application förm and one attached) via the official email ID: recruitment.kisceassam@gmail.com.

Last date for submission of applications is 20th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here