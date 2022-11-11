Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the project entitled “Fully acoustic testing of low velocity impact damage in composite plate using the concept of local defect resonance” under AR&DB, DRDO, Government of India (File No.: AR&DB/2041) in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MTech/ME (or, BTech with valid GATE score) in Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Design/Manufacturing/Fluid and thermal with a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent in Master’s degree (or, 75% marks or an equivalent in Bachelor’s degree with valid GATE score). Relaxation for SC/ST & PH as per GOI norms.

Age limit: Must not be over 28 years as on 16th January, 2023 (relaxable as per the norms/orders of GOI).

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. for 2 years and Rs. 35,000/- p.m. for third year

How to apply : Candidates can send the application form along with self-attested scanned copies of the certificates to tanmoy.bose@nitm.ac.in as a single PDF file on or before January 16, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here