Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura.

National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 191 vacant posts of Community Health Officers.

Name of post : Community Health Officer

No. of posts : 191

Qualification :

1. General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B. Sc. Nursing) or higher qualification in the same field from a recognized Institute/University.

2. Such candidate must be registered under Tripura Nursing Council and submit valid registration certificate.

3. Candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe must have supporting document in the form of SC/ST Certificate, duly issued by competent authorities.

4. Candidate must be the permanent resident of Tripura

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://tripuranrhm.gov.in/.

Online submission of Application commences from 7th November 2022 at 12:01 AM (IST). Last date for receipt of online Applications is 17th November 2022 at 11.59 PM (IST).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here