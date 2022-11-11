Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Guwahati.

ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional.

Name of post : Young Professional-I (Finance & Accounts for administration)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification :

Essential : BCom / BBA / BBS (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University / College (with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field)

OR

BA / MBA (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University / College (with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field)

Desirable : Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally etc.)

Age : 21-45 years as on date of interview (Relaxable to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per rules)

Name of post : Young Professional-II (Laboratory)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification :

Essential : MSc in Agricultural Science / MSc in Bioscience

Desirable :

M.Sc. in Agricultural Science with specialization in Plant Pathology/Agricultural Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science) Experience in plantation crops /field works, data collection/field management/ working_knowledge on computerized database management

Age : 21-45 years as on date of interview (Relaxable to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per rules)

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above mentioned qualifications must submit their applications along with self-attested copies of all the certificates and mark sheets etc. to The Scientist-in-charge, ICAR-CPCRI, R.C. Kahikuchi, PO-Azara, Guwahati-781017, Assam by speed or registered post/in person by hand. The filled in application along with the required documents should_ reach the office latest by 18.11.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here