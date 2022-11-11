Applications are invited for various administrative positions in ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Guwahati.
ICAR-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional.
Name of post : Young Professional-I (Finance & Accounts for administration)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification :
Essential : BCom / BBA / BBS (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University / College (with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field)
OR
BA / MBA (with minimum 60% marks) from a recognized University / College (with minimum 1 year of experience in relevant field)
Desirable : Knowledge of IT applications, virtual meeting platforms and computer skills (MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Tally etc.)
Age : 21-45 years as on date of interview (Relaxable to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per rules)
Also Read : Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 25 Manager vacancies
Name of post : Young Professional-II (Laboratory)
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month (Consolidated)
Qualification :
Essential : MSc in Agricultural Science / MSc in Bioscience
Desirable :
- M.Sc. in Agricultural Science with specialization in Plant Pathology/Agricultural Chemistry/Soil Science/Environmental Science)
- Experience in plantation crops /field works, data collection/field management/ working_knowledge on computerized database management
Age : 21-45 years as on date of interview (Relaxable to SC / ST / OBC candidates as per rules)
Also Read : Vastu Tips : Different ways to control your anger
How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above mentioned qualifications must submit their applications along with self-attested copies of all the certificates and mark sheets etc. to The Scientist-in-charge, ICAR-CPCRI, R.C. Kahikuchi, PO-Azara, Guwahati-781017, Assam by speed or registered post/in person by hand. The filled in application along with the required documents should_ reach the office latest by 18.11.2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here