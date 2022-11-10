Anger is the most negative emotion that can occur in humans which can make them do things that they can deeply regret later.

When a person gets angry, he/ she will not only shout rudely and misbehave with others but will also get affected physically as well as mentally.

Sometimes extreme anger makes people lose their sanity due to which they can throw things here and there and create a ruckus.

Anger doesn’t only spoil relationships but brings negative effects on the daily duties of the person who gets angry too.

Celebrity tarot card Dr. Shefali Gupta has suggested these different ways of controlling your anger in your day-to-day life-

i) Use sandalwood fragrance

Gupta claims that sandalwood frangrance can calm your mind and body and put you in a meditative state and can thereby help you in finding peace. It also works wonders for eliminating anxiety, anger issues and depression. Light sandalwood incense sticks at home to purify the atmosphere, get positive vibes and better focus on your work. Use a sandalwood perfume whenever you go out of your house to not only smell good but also get vibes of calmness every now and then.

ii) Wear any type of pearls

As pearls have a calming effect on the body, Gupta suggested people with bad temper and anger issues to wear this pure jewel. Wear a pearl ring or a bracelet to not only look good but also for staying positive. It is also believed that people who wear pearls feel more connected to their creativity. Moreover, pearls help in improving memory and enhance the level of intelligence of people.

iii) Wear pastel colour clothes

Pastel colours are less saturated and hence it is often associated with calming and peaceful vibes that can help you in controlling your anger. Some of the commonly used pastel colours include pink, mauve, baby blue, mint green, peach, periwinkle and lavender. Gupta advises people to wear pastel colour clothes regularly for better anger management.

iv) Declutter / Organize your room

Science and religion both says that a clean and organized space is absolutely essential to remain positive. Clutter and messy rooms can give rise to negative emotions like anger, confusion and tension whereas organized space attracts positive traits like calmness and a sense of well being. Make sure to clean your home and office space every day for getting good vibes.

v) Wear moonstone bracelet

If you are a person who always gets into worst mood or tempers, Gupta recommends using a moonstone bracelet as it is believed to ease out the aggressive side of the wearer. Moonstone can help in balancing all the energies and help in bringing peace and stability for those who are aggressive and insensitive.

vi) Avoid spicy food

Gupta advises on eating light meals regularly and avoiding spicy food as the latter kind of edibles can make people more prone to getting aggressive easily. Research has shown that spicy food contains high levels of capsaicin and can produce discomfort, irritation, and even pain.