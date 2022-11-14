Applications are invited for various administrative positions in B. Borooah College Guwahati.

B. Borooah College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Librarian, Library Bearer, Lab Bearer and Grade IV.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per guidelines issued by the Director of Higher Education, Assam

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Lab Bearer

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade IV

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit & Salary: The age of the candidates and salary are as per the prevailing rules of Assam Government.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with relevant documents and with a Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- (Non-refundable) for the post of Library Bearer/Lab Bearer/Grade IV, and Rs. 1500/- for the post of Librarian in favour of Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati, payable at Guwahati. The applications must reach the Principal, B. Borooah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 on or before 4 P.M. of 26th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here