Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSA) Dispur.

Shrimanta Shankar Academy (SSADispur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Support Staff for the Primary Section i.e. from Classes I to V.

Name of post : Support Staff (Primary Sections)

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Must have passed Class XII.

ii) Possess excellent communication skills

iii) Possess effective child management skills

How to apply : Candidates can send their CV by email to jobs4shiksha@gmail.com latest by November 24, 2022

