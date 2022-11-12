Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate in a CSIR-sponsored research project entitled “DESIGNING OF PLATINUM AND RUTHENIUM NANOCLUSTER SUPPORTED CATALYSTS FOR H2 PRODUCTION FROM GLYCEROL: A COMPUTATIONAL APPROACH” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Ramesh Ch. Deka, Professor, Department of Chemical Sciences.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Ph.D. in Chemistry or equivalent degree.

Age Limit: The Upper age limit for RA shall be 35 years as on the date of interview. A small relaxation in age limit may be considered, in the case of applicants who are suitably qualified and experienced, on the recommendations of the selection committee. The upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to scheduled caste/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Stipend: The consolidated emoluments will be under the following 3 slabs depending on qualification and experience.-

(a) Rs. 47,000.00 (Rupees forty seven thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month

(b) Rs. 49,000.00 (Rupees forty nine thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month

(c) Rs. 54,000.00 (Rupees fifty four thousand only) + HRA as admissible per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21st November 2022 from 10 AM onwards in the Office of the Head, Department of Chemical Sciences, Tezpur University, Assam.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificates (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examinations (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here