Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the project “MedEdge: Design and Development of Edge Computing-Structured Framework to enhance Healthcare and to enable Collaborative Biomedical Research.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MedEdge: Design and Development of Edge Computing-Structured Framework to enhance Healthcare and to enable Collaborative Biomedical Research

Essential Qualification : ME/M.Tech. or equivalent degree in Computer Science & Engineering and related branches of Computer Science & Engineering from recognized University. In addition GATE qualification is mandatory.

Desirable Qualification : Good programming skill in any platform

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at ripon@cse.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRF under EEQ-SERB project”

Last date for submission of filled-up application forms is 15th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here