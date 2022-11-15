Applications are invited for over 700 vacant positions in Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) Society.
Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 734 vacant positions under various projects on contractual basis.
Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (Skills)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree
Experience : 10+ years post qualification relevant experience in social/ community development sector, out of which at least 3 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of considerable size and scale.
Salary : Rs. 84,000/- per month
Age : Below 50 years
Name of post : State Project Manager (PIA Coordination & Development)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree
Experience : 7+ years post qualification relevant experience in social /community development sector, out of which atleast 2 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of
considerable size and scale
Salary : Rs. 63,000/- per month
Age : 32-45 years
Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Deputy Manager vacancy in ABRPL Numaligarh
Name of post : State Project Manager (Coordination with State Skill Mission and other State Skilling Initiatives)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree
Experience : 7+ years post qualification relevant experience in social /community development sector, out of which atleast 2 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of
considerable size and scale
Salary : Rs. 63,000/- per month
Age : 32-45 years
Name of post : Project Manager – IT, MIS and Biometrics (Skill & Placement)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE Computer Science / B. Tech- Computer Science
Experience : 5+ years of post qualification experience in MIS and IT related works in Govt./ Private
sector.
Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Project Executive (Skills)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 3+ years post qualification relevant experience in social/ community development sector, out of which at least 1 year should be on skill & placement.
Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District Functional Expert (Skills)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Project Manager (Livelihoods Training & Capacity Building)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Agriculture/ Agri-business management /Rural Management/ Rural Marketing/ Social Sciences
Experience : Minimum 5 years Post qualification Experience in a large size livelihood development project or in reputed industry at middle management level, responsible for development of training
materials, manuals for Staff, community resource persons and community for livelihoods activities, of which minimum 3 years should be in development and implementation of training and capacity building programs.
Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Also Read : Assam Career : B. Borooah College Guwahati Recruitment 2022
Name of post : Project Executive-Model Cluster Level Federations (CLF)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree
Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Social/ Community development sector
Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Young Professional
No. of posts : 8
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management / Master in Social
work
Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Age : Below 30 years
Name of post : Project Manager (Social Development, Knowledge Management & Communication)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree
Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector
Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Project Manager (Non-Farm Livelihoods)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree
Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector
Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Project Manager (HR)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Human Resource / MBA (HR)
Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in Social/ Community development sector out
of which at least 1 year should be in HR management.
OR
5+ years post qualification experience in HR management.
Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : Project Executive (Management Information System)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science
Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./Private sector.
Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science
Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Monitoring & Evaluation related works in Govt./Private sector.
Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in relevant domain
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 23-40 years
Name of post : District Project Manager
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month
Age : 30-40 years
Name of post : District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing)
No. of posts : 7
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District Functional Expert (Financial Inclusion)
No. of posts : 8
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District Functional Expert (Non-Farm Livelihoods)
No. of posts : 8
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District Functional Expert (Social Mobilization, Institution Building & Capacity Building)
No. of posts : 4
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Block Project Manager
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : Post Graduate degree
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.
Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District Accounts Manager
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Commerce/ CA / ICWA
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in Finance/ Accounts related works in Govt./
Private sector.
Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : District MIS Manager
No. of posts : 6
Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science
Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./ Private sector
Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month
Age : 25-40 years
Name of post : Block Coordinator
No. of posts : 422
Qualification : Graduate
Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 21,560/- per month
Age : 23-42 years
Name of post : Block Accountant
No. of posts : 81
Qualification : Graduate degree in Commerce
Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month
Age : 23-40 years
Name of post : Block MIS Executive
No. of posts : 164
Qualification : BCA/ B.Sc.-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science
Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in social / community development sector
Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month
Age : 23-40 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://asrlm-recruitment.in from 10 AM of 18th November 2022 till 11:59 PM of 8th December 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here