Applications are invited for over 700 vacant positions in Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) Society.

Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 734 vacant positions under various projects on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chief Operating Officer (Skills)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree

Experience : 10+ years post qualification relevant experience in social/ community development sector, out of which at least 3 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of considerable size and scale.

Salary : Rs. 84,000/- per month

Age : Below 50 years

Name of post : State Project Manager (PIA Coordination & Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree

Experience : 7+ years post qualification relevant experience in social /community development sector, out of which atleast 2 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of

considerable size and scale

Salary : Rs. 63,000/- per month

Age : 32-45 years

Name of post : State Project Manager (Coordination with State Skill Mission and other State Skilling Initiatives)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate Degree

Experience : 7+ years post qualification relevant experience in social /community development sector, out of which atleast 2 years should be on Skill development and placement projects of

considerable size and scale

Salary : Rs. 63,000/- per month

Age : 32-45 years

Name of post : Project Manager – IT, MIS and Biometrics (Skill & Placement)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE Computer Science / B. Tech- Computer Science

Experience : 5+ years of post qualification experience in MIS and IT related works in Govt./ Private

sector.

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : Project Executive (Skills)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 3+ years post qualification relevant experience in social/ community development sector, out of which at least 1 year should be on skill & placement.

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Skills)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Project Manager (Livelihoods Training & Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Agriculture/ Agri-business management /Rural Management/ Rural Marketing/ Social Sciences

Experience : Minimum 5 years Post qualification Experience in a large size livelihood development project or in reputed industry at middle management level, responsible for development of training

materials, manuals for Staff, community resource persons and community for livelihoods activities, of which minimum 3 years should be in development and implementation of training and capacity building programs.

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : Project Executive-Model Cluster Level Federations (CLF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree

Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Social/ Community development sector

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Young Professional

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Rural Development Management / Master in Social

work

Experience : 0-2 years post qualification experience

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : Below 30 years

Name of post : Project Manager (Social Development, Knowledge Management & Communication)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree

Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : Project Manager (Non-Farm Livelihoods)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree

Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : Project Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Human Resource / MBA (HR)

Experience : 5+ years post qualification experience in Social/ Community development sector out

of which at least 1 year should be in HR management.

OR

5+ years post qualification experience in HR management.

Salary : Rs. 49,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : Project Executive (Management Information System)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science

Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./Private sector.

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science

Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in Monitoring & Evaluation related works in Govt./Private sector.

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in relevant domain

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 23-40 years

Name of post : District Project Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 3+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month

Age : 30-40 years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Financial Inclusion)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Non-Farm Livelihoods)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District Functional Expert (Social Mobilization, Institution Building & Capacity Building)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Block Project Manager

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Post Graduate degree

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in social/ community development sector.

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Post-Graduate degree in Commerce/ CA / ICWA

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in Finance/ Accounts related works in Govt./

Private sector.

Salary : Rs. 28,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : District MIS Manager

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : MCA/ MSc-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science

Experience : 2+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in Govt./ Private sector

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age : 25-40 years

Name of post : Block Coordinator

No. of posts : 422

Qualification : Graduate

Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 21,560/- per month

Age : 23-42 years

Name of post : Block Accountant

No. of posts : 81

Qualification : Graduate degree in Commerce

Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month

Age : 23-40 years

Name of post : Block MIS Executive

No. of posts : 164

Qualification : BCA/ B.Sc.-IT or BE- Computer Science/ B. Tech- Computer Science

Experience : 1+ years post qualification experience in MIS related works in social / community development sector

Salary : Rs. 21,000/- per month

Age : 23-40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://asrlm-recruitment.in from 10 AM of 18th November 2022 till 11:59 PM of 8th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here