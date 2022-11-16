Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Purabi Dairy Assam.

Purabi Dairy Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Executive and Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with preferable post-graduate degree / diploma / training in the field of Marketing

Experience : At least 5 years experience for Graduate / 3 years experience for Post Graduate in the field of marketing & sales market research (preferably in dairy / food products / FMCG)

Name of post : Assistant I (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Any Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : Minimum 1 year of relevant working experience, preferably in the development sector

Name of post : Assistant I (Marketing & Sales)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : 1 to 3 years experience in Sales & Marketing preferably from FMCG / food product industry

Name of post : Executive (Procurement & Input)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : PGDM-Rural Management / PGD-Development Management / MBA (Rural Management) / MSW from a recognized Institute / University

Experience : Minimum 3 years working experience preferably in livelihood sector with an NGO / village based institution

Name of post : Assistant-II (Quality Assurance)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy Technology) / BSc (Chemistry) / MSc (Chemistry) from a reputed educational institute

Experience : Preferably 2 years of working experience in Milk / Food Industry

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the above posts will be held as per the following schedule-

Executive (Marketing & Sales) : Date- 25th November 2022, Reporting Time – 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM, Venue- Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam.

Assistant I (Procurement & Input) : Date- 23rd November 2022, Reporting Time – 9 AM to 10 AM, Venue- Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam

Assistant I (Marketing & Sales) : Date- 24th November 2022, Reporting Time – 9 AM to 10 AM, Venue- Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam

Executive (Procurement & Input) : Date- 25th November 2022, Reporting Time – 9 AM to 10 AM, Venue- Mukti Jujaru Bhawan, Circuit House Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam

Assistant-II (Quality Assurance) : To be notified on website

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interviews with the prescribed application form, original and self-attested copies of all documents

For the post of Assistant-II (Quality Assurance), candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of documents to Head-HR, West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Limited (WAMUL), RK Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Road, Juripar, Panjabari, Near Sikkim House, Guwahati-781037 on or before 4 PM of 25th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here