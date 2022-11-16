Applications are invited for various technical positions in Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGCL) Assam.

Purba Bharati Gas Private Limited (PBGCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Fire & Security Officers.

Name of post : Officer HSE / Fire (E1 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering or Post Graduate with Divisional officer’s Course from National Fire Service or Associate Diploma /Advance Diploma from National Fire Service College or equivalent or Diploma in Industrial Safety

Experience : 1 year relevant experience in Industrial Fire & Safety Service in an Executive Position

Minimum & Maximum Fixed Annual CTC : Rs. 6,00,312 – Rs. 8,86,884

Maximum Age : 30 years

Name of post : Officer HSE / Fire (E2 Grade)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Engineering or Post Graduate with Divisional officer’s Course from National Fire Service or Associate Diploma /Advance Diploma from National Fire Service College or equivalent or Diploma in Industrial Safety

Experience : 5 years relevant experience in Industrial Fire & Safety Service in an Executive Position

Minimum & Maximum Fixed Annual CTC : Rs. 7,56,240 -Rs. 11,09,520

Maximum Age : 34 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit the duly filled application form along with copies of certificates including experience certificate in hard copy to the following address: – “Chief Executive Officer”, Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati (Assam), Pin:781005 by 7th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here