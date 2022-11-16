Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Thong Nokbe College Dokmoka.

Thong Nokbe College Dokmoka is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Assamese : 1

Political Science : 2

Qualification :

1. Good Academic record as defined by the concerned University with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale at the Master Degree level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

2. Besides, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

3. Notwithstanding, anything contained in sub clause (i) and (ii) to the clause 4.40.1, of the UGC Regulations 30th June, 2010 candidates who have a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grant Commission (Minimum standards and procedure for award of Ph. D Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of the minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET.

4. A relaxation of 5% may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe / Differently-abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categorised for the purpose of eligibility. The 5% relaxation will not include any grace (clause-3.4.1)

5. The period of time taken by Candidates to acquire M.Phil and /or Ph.D Degree shall not be considered as Teaching/research experience for appointment to the positions (clause-3.9.0).

6. In-service candidates must apply through proper channel with NOC obtained from the concerned authority.

7. Selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No.AHE.239/2021/68, dated 24-01-2022.

8. Reference date for acquiring qualification: – Candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar paper/Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Salary : UGC pay scale of Rs. 57,700/- -1,82,400/-with other allowances as per rule of Assam Government

Age : 38 years as on 1st day of the year in which the advertisement is issued with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all relevant self-attested documents from HSLC onwards and with a recent pass port size photograph. The applications must be accompanied with a Demand

Draft of Rs. 1500/- (One thousand five hundred only) drawn in favour of Principal, Thong Nokbe College, Dokmoka payable at SBI Diphu Lumding Road Branch (IFSC Code: – SBIN 0001170). The applications must reach the Principal, Thong Nokbe College, P.O.: Dokmoka, Dist. : Karbi Anglong, Assam, Pin: -782441 by November 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here