Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers for its Plant at Rourkela and for different Mines under Odisha Group of Mines.

Name of post : Manager (Boiler Operation)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification & Experience :

(i) B.E./B.Tech. (full time) in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical/ Power Plant/ Production/ Instrumentation Engineering from Govt. recognized University/Institute.

(ii) Boiler Operation Engineer Certificate issued by Central/State Boiler Board.

(iii) Post Qualification experience of at least 07 (seven) years in Executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in operation & maintenance of boiler and turbine in a Thermal Power Plant .

Age Limit : Maximum 37 years

Name of post : Manager (Projects)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

(i) B.E./B.Tech. (full time) in Mechanical/ Electrical/Civil discipline from Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

(ii) Post Qualification experience of at least 07 (seven) years in Executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in Project Management/ Execution (infrastructure project) in any Public Sector Undertaking/ Government Organisation/ Public Limited Company.

(iii) Preference will be given to candidates having experience in construction management and / or having certification in project management.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Name of post : Manager (Automation)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

(i) B.E./B.Tech. (full time) in Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Control & Instrumentation / Electronics & Electrical / Computer Science / Information Technology discipline from Govt. recognized University/ Institution.

(ii) Post Qualification experience of at least 07 (seven) years in Executive cadre (after B.E./B.Tech.) in a Public Sector Undertaking/Govt. Organisation/Public Limited company in Software/ Manufacturing/ Steel sector.

(iii) Candidates should have requisite exposure in any of the following areas :- (a) Hardware Maintenance/ Programming of PLC/ DCS systems (b) Machine learning/ Data Analytics (c) IOT and

Predictive Analysis (d) Programming in Augmented reality/ Digital twin (e) MATLAB/ OCTAVE programming (f) Commissioning/ Maintenance of large hybrid networks.

Age Limit : Maximum 35 years

Selection Procedure : Selection to the posts will done through Written Test (Computer Based Test) or Interview or both

How to apply : Candidates can submit their duly filled-in application as per the prescribed APPLICATION FORMAT given at ANNEXURE-I along with self-attested photocopies of documents to DY. GENERAL MANAGER (PL-RECTT & GEN), BLOCK “E”, GROUND FLOOR, ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, ROURKELA STEEL PLANT, ROURKELA – 769 011 (ODISHA).

Last date for submission of applications is 14th December 2022

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 700/-

SC/ST/ESM/ Departmental candidates : Rs. 200/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here