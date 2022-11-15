Applications are invited for various administrative positions in S.B. Deorah College Guwahati.

Sreenivas Basudev (S.B.) Deorah College Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Bearer.

Name of post : Laboratory Bearer

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Pay Scale : As per Pay Band and Grade Pay of the State Govt

Age Limit : The upper age limit will be as per the Govt. OM No. ABP.6/2016/51 dated 2/9/2020

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format of Assam Government Part IX Standard Form along with all documents and testimonials and with a bank Demand Draft of Rs.300/- drawn in favour of ‘Principal, S. B. Deorah College’, payable at SBI, South Guwahati branch. The applications must reach the Principal, S.B. Deorah College, Ulubari, Guwahati-781007 by November 18, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here