Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for faculty positions in various areas of management.

Name of post : Professor

Pay : Level-14A Initial Basic Pay Rs. 159100- 220200

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 10 years of teaching/research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore, NITIE Mumbai, and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He/ She should have high research, training, and consulting credentials.

Name of post : Associate Professor

Pay : Level-13A2 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 139600- 211300

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum of 6 years experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government/ PSU/ Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I

Pay : Level-12 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 101500- 167400

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Minimum 3 years of teaching/ research/ industrial experience (exclusive period of doing a Ph.D.). However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. may be considered for the position on a contract basis. Candidates from Industry (Government/ PSU/ Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II (On contract)

Pay : Level-10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 70900

Qualification : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout.

Experience : Assistant Professor Grade- II is not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may be made as Assistant Professors Grade- II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to December 15, 2022.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2