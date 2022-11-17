Applications are invited for 800 vacant technical positions under POWERGRID.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Field Engineers and Field Supervisors purely on temporary & contractual basis.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical disciplineor equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ O&M in Rural Electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ Transmission Lines (TLs)/ Sub-stations (S/S)

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electronics & Communication)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electronics & Communication discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ operation & maintenance of Tele-Communication System

Name of post : Field Engineer (IT)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Information Technology discipline or equivalent discipline from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ operation & maintenance of IT systems/ Networking

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Electrical)

No. of posts : 480

Qualification : Full Time Diploma in Electrical or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or

without Diploma is not allowed.

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of construction/ testing & commissioning/ O&M of electrical works in Rural Electrification (RE)/ Distribution Management System (DMS)/ Sub Transmission (ST)/ Transmission Lines (TLs)/ Transmission Substations (S/S).

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Electronics & Communication)

No. of posts : 240

Qualification : Full Time Diploma in Electronics & Communication or equivalent discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ operation & maintenance of TeleCommunication System.

Remuneration : Contract personnel will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of Rs 30,000-3%-1,20,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 30,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + perks.

Upper Age Limit : 29 years as on 11.12.2022 (Candidates should not have been born before 11.12.1993 or after 11.12.2004)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from 21.11.2022 (1700 hrs) to 11.12.2022 (2359 hrs)

Application Fees :

Field Engineer (Electrical/E&T/IT) Rs 400/-

Field Supervisor (Electrical/E&C) Rs 300/-.

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here