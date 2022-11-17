Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Barbhag College Assam.

Barbhag College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Education Bearer, Library Bearer and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Education Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The upper age limit should not be more than 40 years as on 1st January 2022. Relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen, and 10 years for PWD is applicable.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with complete biodata and self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 300/- for Grade-IV drawn in favour of Principal, Barbhag College, Kalag, Nalbari payable at State Bank of India, Kalag Branch, Nalbari. The applications must reach the Principal, Barbhag College, Kalag, Nalbari, PIN-781351 by December 1, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here