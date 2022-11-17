Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Computer Science & Engineering

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech / BS and ME / MTech / MS or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 23rd November 2022 at 12 PM in the Office of Head, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and self-attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here