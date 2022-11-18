Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Pub Kamrup College Assam.

Pub Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor and Grade-IV.

Name of post : Grade-IV

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Class VIII passed

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC, 2 years for Ex-Servicemen and 10 years for PWD as per Govt. Guideline No. ABP. 6 /2016/51 dated Dispur, the 2nd September 2020.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Mathematics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

Age Limit : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01.01.2022 with relaxation of 5 years for SC / ST, 3 years for OBC / MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Professor in Mathematics, candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC – PUBN0032720) . The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali-781381 within December 3, 2022

For the post of Grade-IV, candidates can send their applications along with complete bio-data, self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs.300/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Pub Kamrup College payable at PNB, Baihata Chariali (IFSC – PUBN0032720) . The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Pub Kamrup College, Baihata Chariali-781381 within December 3, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here