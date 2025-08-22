Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University in 2025.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Fine Arts in 2025. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and also eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is altogether dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and also potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Fine Arts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. MFA

2. Specialization also in History of Art for theory classes.

3. Desirable: Ph. D.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 3rd September, 2025 at 14:00 hours.

The venue is in the Chamber of the Dean, Faculty of Music & Fine Arts, 3rd Floor of Pariksha Bhawan, Tripura University.

How to apply :

Willing candidates, who fulfill the minimum qualifications as per UGC Regulations, 2018, may attend the interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae and also self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here