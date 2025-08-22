Guwahati: Indian Army troops rescued a critically injured Arunachal Pradesh policeman during a high-risk operation in the remote RR Hill area, officials confirmed on Friday.

Responding to an urgent alert late Thursday night, soldiers from the Gajraj Corps launched a rescue mission to assist a constable from Bomdila Police Station who had suffered a severe skull fracture.

Despite navigating dense forests and treacherous terrain under the cover of darkness, the team reached the injured officer without delay.

The troops administered immediate medical aid at the scene before safely evacuating the policeman to Tezpur, Assam, for advanced treatment.

According to a defence spokesperson, this swift and well-coordinated response not only saved a life but also underscored the strong cooperation between the Army, police, and civil administration.

“This mission reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to ‘Service Before Self,’ where courage, compassion, and humanity take precedence,” the spokesperson added.

The Army also extended heartfelt wishes for the injured policeman’s speedy recovery and reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the people of the Northeast. The rescue once again highlighted the Army’s role as a pillar of hope and reliability in the region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has also launched a strategic collaboration with state governments in Assam and Manipur aimed at enhancing coordination, mutual trust, and civil-military cooperation.