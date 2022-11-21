Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Hojai, Assam.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Hojai, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 14 vacant positions of Lot Mandal (Grade-III).

Name of post : Lot Mandal

No. of posts : 14

Qualification :

a) The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be HSLC in any discipline from a University / Board recognized by the Government or equivalent thereto recognized by the Government

b) He / She must have good working knowledge of office productivity software tools (independent) of any operating system. Candidates must possess a minimum six months diploma in computer proficiency from a recognized institute

c) The applicants must possess a valid 6 months “Recorders Certificate Class Course (RCCC) Training Certificate ” from the Assam Surveys and Settlements Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati.

Pay : Rs. 14000/- to 60500/- , GP Rs. 6200/- plus other allowances as admissible under Assam Service (ROP) Rule 2017 (as amended)

Age : The candidate should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2022. The upper age limit is relaxable by-

i) By 5 years for SC / ST candidates

ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

iii) By 10 years for PWD candidates

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/lmhojai/ up to 4 PM of 4th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here