Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Social Work and Mass Communication.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Social Work : 1

Mass Communication : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University / Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments : Appointed Guest Faculties will be paid Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of

Rs.50,000/- per month. No other allowances will be admissible

Selection Procedure : Online interviews will be held as per the following schedules-

i) Guest Faculty in Department of Social Work : Date-29.11.2022, Time- 10:30 AM

ii) Guest Faculty in Department of Mass Communication : Date-30.11.2022, Time- 10:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications by e-mail to the Head of the following Department as stated below with the subject line “APPLICATION FOR GUEST FACULTY against Advt. No….. / 2022”.

Department of Social Work : hod_sw@tezu.ernet. in

Department of Mass Communication : hod_mcj@tezu.ernet. in

Last date for submission of applications is 24th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here