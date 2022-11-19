Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellowship and Laboratory Assistant for a DST approved project titled “G6PD deficiency and its association with arterial hypertension among the Angami Naga of North East India” in the Department of Anthropology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Anthropology or in any other discipline of Science securing minimum 55% marks.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc in Anthropology or in any other discipline of Science securing minimum 55% marks.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Dr. Sudipto Ghosh,Principal Investigator, Department of Anthropology, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Dist- East Khasi Hills, Shillong-793022, Meghalaya latest by 30th November 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here