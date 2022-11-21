Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Assam.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Procurement Officer on contractual basis.

Name of post : Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E/ B.Tech in engineering (preferably civil engineering) or Master’s in Procurement

Supply Chain Management/ Business Administration/ Law or relevant subjects like Economics/ Accounting/ Finance. Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualification in procurement will be an added advantage.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Handique Girls’ College

Experience : Minimum 5 years of general experience in Public Procurement and / or Project Management with certificate of recognition in procurement and contract management in EAP / Govt. of India shall be preferred.

Salary : Rs. 80,000/- per month

Age : Between 25 years to 35 years as on 01/01/2022.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 12th December 2022 at 10:30 AM in Office of the Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, GMDA Complex, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-5.

Also Read :

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview along with the CV and relevant documents in original and photocopy

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here