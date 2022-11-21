Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 1

Physics : 1

Botany : 1

Bengali : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Government of Assam’s O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168 dated 24.01.2022.

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight) years of age as on 01.01.2022, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PWD candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format (available in College website www.hgcollege.edu.in) with complete bio-data , self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards and proof of submission of application fees to the the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001 within December 4, 2022.

Application Fees : An application fees of Rs. 1500/- has to be paid through NEFT/RTGS to the State Bank of India Account No 30236401321, State Bank of India, Guwahati Branch, IFSC Code: SBIN0000078

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here