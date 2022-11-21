Applications are invited for various project based positions in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientist-C and Research Assistant in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sponsored National Task Force project entitled “Sickle cell disease related stigma, economic loss and quality of life among tribal population of India- Udalguri District, Assam”

Name of post : Scientist-C (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 1st class Masters degree in (Anthropology / Psychology) from a recognized University with 4 years research experience OR 2nd class Masters degree + PhD in (Anthropology / Psychology) from a recognized University

Salary : Rs. 51000/- per month + HRA on Basic Salary

Age : Below 40 years

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate in (Anthropology / Psychology / Zoology) from a recognized University

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age : Below 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in plain paper, CV with communication details, marksheets, publications (if any) and all certificates from HSLC onwards along with name and details of one academic referee to Prof (Dr.) Jatin Sarmah, Department of Biotechnology, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar-783370, Assam via email to jatinsarmah@gmail.com on or before 30th November 2022 (Wednesday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here