Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician in a ICMR funded research project “Evaluation of DNA damage response genes, protein(s) expression in hypopharyngeal and laryngeal cancer patients of North-East India : clinical significance with radiotherapy outcomes”

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Jagannath Barooah College Jorhat Recruitment 2022

Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and 2 years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or one year DMLT plus one year required experience in a required hospital or two years laboratory experience

Experience : Minimum one year experience in Molecular Biology techniques (DNA / RNA extraction, PCR)

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Assam University

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 29th November 2022 at 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex)

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here