Applications are invited for various project based positions in Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Jorhat

Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Jorhat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant to work on a NIF (DST) sponsored project entitled “Scouting and Documentation of Grassroots Innovations, Innovative Cultural Practices and Traditional Herbal Knowledge in Jorhat District of Assam ” under the supervision of Dr. Kalyan Das, Department of Botany.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Scouting and Documentation of Grassroots Innovations, Innovative Cultural Practices and Traditional Herbal Knowledge in Jorhat District of Assam

Qualification : MSc in Botany / Life Science (Botany). Candidates having research experience will be preferred.

Also Read : Assam Career : Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi Recruitment 2022

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 9% HRA per month and TA as admissible for the field works

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th November 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in the Department of Botany, Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College (Autonomous), Barpatra Ali, Jorhat-785001 (Assam).

How to apply : Candidates must send a soft copy of applications along with all enclosures to mekalyandas@rediffmail.com in advance

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEHU Recruitment 2022

Candidates can appear for the interview with an application written in plain paper along with recent biodata containing email and contact number.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here