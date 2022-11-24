assam career kendriya vidyalaya narangi recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi

Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Special Educator purely on contractual basis for the session 2022-23.

Name of post : Special Educator

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

1. Graduation in any discipline with 50% marks from a recognized University.

2. Diploma/Certificate/B.Ed.Course in Special Education

OR

Any equivalent qualification approved by RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India)

Remuneration : As per KVS norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2022 from 8:30 AM onwards in Kendriya Vidyalaya Narangi, Guwahati-27

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Link https://forms.gle/BrXQmWMsNWDco1AB7 from 25th November 2022 to 27th November 2022.

Only registered candidates will be allowed for interview

Candidates should appear for the interview along with a set of photocopies of testimonials for submission and originals for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here