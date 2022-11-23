Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Guwahati.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vice President from open market as Core Contract Staff (CCS) for Zonal

Offices and Corporate Office.

Name of post : Vice President (CCS)

No. of posts : 4

Location wise vacancies :

Guwahati, Zonal Office, North Eastern Region : 1

Corporate Office, New Delhi : 1

Hyderabad, Zonal Office : 1

Jaipur, Zonal Office : 1

Educational Qualification :

Minimum Criteria :

First Class Graduate and Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University. Candidates should have specialization in any one of the technical fields such as finance, agri-business, food processing, food technology, data analytics, Agri & allied sector, civil engineering, Agri engineering, business administration, etc.

Desired Criteria : Additional weightage will be given to candidates having Ph.D, MBA, CA or

any other professional degree

Work Experience :

Minimum :

Minimum 12 years of overall experience Candidates should have field/working experience/ expertise in any one of the domain such as finance, agri-business, food processing, food technology, data analytics, agri & allied sector, civil engineering, agri engineering, business administration, etc

Desired : Candidates with track record of engagement / networking with Central Government,

State Governments & Corporate Sector will be given preference.

Salary : As per NABCONS Policy and Industry Standards.

Age (as on 31 October 2022) : The maximum age of 50 years. Preference will be given to candidates under the age of 45 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the link https://forms.office.com/r/PsaAghcQAq .

Last date for submission of online applications is 3rd December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here