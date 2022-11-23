Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tingkhong College Assam.

Tingkhong College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 15

Subject wise vacancies :

Chemistry : 3

Botany : 3

Mathematics : 3

Physics : 3

Zoology : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Good academic record as defined by the concerned University with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade on a point scale at the Master’s Degree Level in a relevant subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University

ii) Besides, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, CSIR or a similar test accredited by UGC like SLET / SET.

iii) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-clause (i) and (ii) to the clause 4.40.1, of the UGC Regulations 30th June, 2010, candidates who have obtained a PhD degree in accordance with University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of PhD Degree Regulation 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility conditions of NET / SLET / SET.

iv) NET / SLET / SET shall not be required for such Masters Programmes in disciplines for which NET / SLET / SET is not conducted.

v) A relaxation of 5% may be provided at the Graduate and Masters Level for Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Differently-Abled (Physically and visually differently-abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility. The 5% relaxation will not include any grace (Clause-3.4.1)

vi) The period of time taken by candidates to accquire MPhil and / or PhD degree shall not be considered for teaching / research experience for appointment to the psoitions (Clause-3.9.0)

vii) In-service candidates may apply through proper channel with NOC obtained from concerned authority.

viii) Selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022

ix) The candidates must have Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC).

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data, self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- drawn in favour of Principal, Tingkhong College payable at SBI, Tingkhong Branch (IFS Code- SBIN0007327). The applications must reach the Principal & Secretary, Tingkhong College, P.O.- Tingkhong, Dibrugarh, PIN-786612, Assam within December 6, 2022

In case of postal delay, candidates can mail the e-copy of their applications to tingkhongcollege@gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here