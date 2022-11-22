Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.
Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of co-terminous posts of Technical Officer, Junior Administrative Assistant, Laboratory Assistant-III, Field Assistant-III and Tractor Driver under respective projects / schemes presently functioning in different stations.
Name of post : Technical Officer (Co-terminous)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 57,700/- per month
Essential Qualification : Post Graduation in Agro-Meteorology / Meteorology / Agronomy / Agricultural Physics with knowledge in Computer Application
Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant (Co-terminous)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-
Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Arts / Science / Commerce of a Government recognized University
Name of post : Laboratory Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-
Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Science of a Government recognized University
Name of post : Field Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)
No. of posts : 12
Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-
Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of a Government recognized University
Name of post : Tractor Driver (Co-terminous)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 5200/-
Essential Qualification :
- HSLC or its equivalent examination pass
- Valid Tractor Driving License
- NE Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (FMTTI) certificate of training
- Five years working experience in R&D organizations
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment on or before 4 PM of 20th December 2022
Application Fees :
- Rs. 500/- for UR, OBC / MOBC, EWS candidates
- Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P) , ST(H) and PWD candidates
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here