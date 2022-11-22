Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of co-terminous posts of Technical Officer, Junior Administrative Assistant, Laboratory Assistant-III, Field Assistant-III and Tractor Driver under respective projects / schemes presently functioning in different stations.

Name of post : Technical Officer (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 57,700/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduation in Agro-Meteorology / Meteorology / Agronomy / Agricultural Physics with knowledge in Computer Application

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Assam University

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Arts / Science / Commerce of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Science of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Field Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Tractor Driver (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 5200/-

Essential Qualification :

HSLC or its equivalent examination pass Valid Tractor Driving License NE Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (FMTTI) certificate of training Five years working experience in R&D organizations

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment on or before 4 PM of 20th December 2022

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Application Fees :

Rs. 500/- for UR, OBC / MOBC, EWS candidates

Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P) , ST(H) and PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here