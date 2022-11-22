assam career assam agricultural university

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up of co-terminous posts of Technical Officer, Junior Administrative Assistant, Laboratory Assistant-III, Field Assistant-III and Tractor Driver under respective projects / schemes presently functioning in different stations.

Name of post : Technical Officer (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 57,700/- per month

Essential Qualification : Post Graduation in Agro-Meteorology / Meteorology / Agronomy / Agricultural Physics with knowledge in Computer Application

Name of post : Junior Administrative Assistant (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Arts / Science / Commerce of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Bachelor degree in Science of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Field Assistant Grade-III (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 8700/-

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline of a Government recognized University

Name of post : Tractor Driver (Co-terminous)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 14,000/- to 49,000/- + GP Rs. 5200/-

Essential Qualification :

  1. HSLC or its equivalent examination pass
  2. Valid Tractor Driving License
  3. NE Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (FMTTI) certificate of training
  4. Five years working experience in R&D organizations

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment on or before 4 PM of 20th December 2022

Application Fees :

  • Rs. 500/- for UR, OBC / MOBC, EWS candidates
  • Rs. 250/- for SC, ST(P) , ST(H) and PWD candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

