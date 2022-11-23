nagaland jobs nit nagaland recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project-based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Scientific Field Assistant and Project Attendant under NCAP project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. /M. Tech / M.S. or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering / Environmental Engineering / Environmental Science with GATE /NET (JRF/Assistant Professor) Qualified

Desirable: Candidates should have hand on experience on CMB analysis and GIS software

Salary : Rs. 33,480/- per month

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for 15 Assistant Professor vacancies in Tingkhong College

Name of post : Scientific Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification : B.E. / B. Tech in Civil Engineering / Environmental

Engineering / Environmental Science or equivalent degree

Salary : Rs. 19,440/- per month

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification : 10+2 from recognized Board or equivalent pass from

a recognized Board or Institute.

Desirable: Candidates should have experience on any Government funded project.

Salary : Rs. 10,800/- per month

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEHU Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th November 2022 in Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797 103

How to apply : Candidates can submit an application along with one set of photocopies of all certificates and one passport-size self-attested photo at the time of the Interview. Original certificates shall be shown at the time of the Interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here