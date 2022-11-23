meghalaya jobs nehu recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Registrar, Finance Officer and University Engineer through direct recruitment and deputation basis.

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200)

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

Comparable experience in research establishments and/or other institutions of higher education

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

For recruitment by deputation basis , qualifications and experience shall be the same as indicated above. Grade- Holding analogous posts or eight years experience at Pay Level-12.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200)

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s degree with atleast 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

Comparable experience in research establishments and/or other institutions of higher education

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post

For recruitment by deputation basis , appointment preferably by drawing officers not below the Level 12 belonging to the Indian Audit & Accounts Services or other similar organized services in Central / State Govt.

OR

University System / Other Organization subject to fulfillment of qualification as indicated above on deputation for a tenure of 5 years or till attaining the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Also Read : SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 50 vacancies

Name of post : University Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level-13 (Rs. 1,23,100-2,15,900)

Essential Qualification :

i) First Class Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute / University or equivalent

ii) 8 years of experience as an Executive Engineer in the relevant field from CPWD / State Government PWD services or similar organized services /Semi-Government/ PSU / Statutory or Autonomous Organizations / University System or reputed private organizations with an annual turnover of atleast Rs. 200 crores or more

For recruitment by deputation basis , officers holding analogous posts or with 8 years of experience as Executive Engineer (Pay Level 11 or equivalent) in the CPWD / State Government PWD services or similar organized services /Semi-Government/ PSU / Statutory or Autonomous Organizations / University System

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEIAH Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.nehu.ac.in/ up to 23rd December 2022

The hard copy of their applications along with relevant documents either by hand or by post (Speed Post /Courier) should reach the Office of Assistant Registrar (Est. II), NEHU, Mawkynroh, Umshing, Shillong-793022 on or before 29th December 2022

Application Fees : An application fee of Rs. 1000/- for General / OBC / EWS candidates and Rs. 500/- only for SC / ST candidates. Women candidates and PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here