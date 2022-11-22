meghalaya jobs neiah recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong.

North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 21 vacant posts of Faculty purely on contract basis

Name of post : Professor (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

PG Degree in Ayurveda in concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970. 5 years teaching experience as Reader/ Associate Professor in the concerned subject or 5 years research experience in PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP 7600/- with NPA OR 15 years combined experience in teaching as Reader/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in concerned subject or 15 years Research experience in the pay scale of PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP of Rs. 7600/-,Rs. 6600/- and Rs. 5400/- with NPA respectively out of which minimum 2 years in the pay scale of PB-III ( Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7600/- with NPA. Minimum five research publications indexed in index medicus or National Journals

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Associate Professor (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

PG Degree in Ayurveda in concerned subject recognized under IMCC Act, 1970. 5 years teaching / research experience in the concerned subject in PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP 6600/- with NPA OR 10 years combine experience in teaching as Assistant Professor/ Lecturer or 10 years Research experience in the concerned subject of PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP of Rs. 6600/- and Rs. 5400/- respectively. Minimum three research publications indexed in index medicus or National Journals

Name of post : Professor (Homeopathy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

PG Degree in Homoeopathy in concerned subject included in the Schedule II of the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. 5 years teaching experience as Reader/ Associate Professor in the concerned subject or, 5 years research experience in PB-III (Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP 7600/- with NPA OR 15 years combine experience in teaching as Reader/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Lecturer in concerned subject or 15 years Research experience in the pay scale of PB-III

(Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP of Rs. 7600/-,Rs. 6600/- and Rs. 5400/- with NPA respectively out of which minimum 2 years in the pay scale of PB-III ( Rs. 15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 7600/- with NPA. Minimum five research publications indexed in index medicus or National Journals.

Name of post : Professor (Allied Subject)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

a. PG Degree in the concerned subject Homoeopathy included in the Schedule II of CCH Act 1973.OR, PG Medical Degree in concern subject recognized under IMC Act 1956.

b. 15 years teaching experience out of which 3 years as Reader/ Associate Professor in the concerned subject.

c. 5 years PG teaching experience

Name of post : Reader (Homeopathic Subject)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in concerned subject of Homoeopathy included in the second schedule of Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973. 5 Years teaching experience the concerned subject OR 5 years Research experience in PB-III (Rs.15,600 – 39,100) with GP Rs. 6,600/- with NPA. OR 10 years under graduate teaching experience in teaching as Assistant Professor /Lecturer in concerned subject OR 10

years Research experience in the pay scale of PBIII(Rs.15,600-39,100) with GP-6,600/- and 5,400/- respectively with NPA. Minimum three research publications indexed in index medicus or National Journals.

Also Read : SBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for over 50 vacancies

Name of post : Reader (Allied Subject)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

a. PG Degree in concerned subject of Homoeopathy included in the Schedule II of CCH Act 1973 and

Registered with Central/ State council of Homoeopathy. OR, PG Medical Degree in concerned subject recognized under IMC Act 1956

b. 7 years teaching including 3 years in PG teaching in concerned subject OR 10 years Under Graduate teaching experience in the concerned subject as Lecturer/ Sr. Lecturer/ Assistant Professor

Name of post : Lecturer (Allied Subject)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Post Graduate Medical Degree in concerned subject recognized under IMC OR, PG Degree in the concern subject of Homoeopathy included in the Schedule II of CCH Act 1973 and

Registered with Central/ State council of Homoeopathy.

Name of post : Pharmacist (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Pharm /B. Pharma (AY) with 3 years professional experience in a reputed institute/hospital. OR Diploma in Ayurvedic Pharmacy (not less than 2 years duration) with

5 year professional experience in an institution/hospital.

Selection Procedure : The selection will be made through Walk in Interview scheduled to be held at Office of the Director, NEIAH, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong Meghalaya-793018 (Near NEIGRIHMS Police Out Post) on 01.12.2022

How to apply : Candidates should bring two passport size photographs and original certificates along with photocopy of the same duly self-attested in support of their Age, Qualifications, Registration & Experiences etc. on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here