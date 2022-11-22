Applications are invited for over 50 vacant managerial positions in State Bank of India (SBI).

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 65 vacant posts of Managers and Circle Advisor.

Name of post : Manager (Projects-Digital Payments)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

i. B.E./B.Tech in any discipline, or

ii. MCA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM, or

iv. Equivalent as fulltime course from recognised institute (Minimum Percentage of Marks:60%)

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ post qualification experience in Project Management in Digital Payments in Banking/Financial Institutions/Acquiring/Issuance/Automatic Fare Collection (AFC)/Transit Projects/Smart Cities.

Name of post : Manager (Products-Digital Payments / Cards)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. B.E./B.Tech in any discipline, or

ii. MCA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM, or

iv. Equivalent as fulltime course from recognised institute (Minimum Percentage of Marks:60%)

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ post qualification experience in Card Industry/FINtech/Digital

Payments in Banking/Financial Institutions/Acquiring/Issuance.

Name of post : Manager (Products-Digital Platforms)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. B.E./B.Tech in any discipline, or

ii. MCA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM, or

iv. Equivalent as fulltime course from recognised institute (Minimum Percentage of Marks:60%)

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ post qualification experience in Card Industry/FINtech/Digital

Payments in Banking/Financial Institutions/Acquiring/Issuance.

Name of post : Manager (Credit Analyst)

No. of posts : 55

Qualification : Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA

Experience : Post Qualification Experience of Minimum 3 years in Corporate / SME Credit as an executive in Supervisory / Management role in a Schedule Commercial Bank / Associate or Subsidiary of a Scheduled Commercial Bank OR in a Public sector or listed financial institution company

Name of post : Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces)

No. of posts : 1

Experience : Retired in the rank of Inspector General (IG) with minimum 3 years’ experience in Central Armed Police Force

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers from 22.11.2022 to 12.12.2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here