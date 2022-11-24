Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty for teaching English and Ecology for a period of 44 days on purely temporary basis in the Department of Social Work.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 1

Ecology : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLET.

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign University / Institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments : Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs.50,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th December 2022 at 12 PM in Office of Head, Department of Social Work, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form and self-attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here