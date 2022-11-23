Applications are invited for various administrative positions in IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation.

IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Accountant cum Administrative Assistant and Office Attendant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accountant cum Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 25000-1250-35000

Essential Qualification: First Class in B.Com with 2 (two) years of relevant working experience.

Proficiency and working knowledge of Accounting software like Tally, GST, MS Office (word, excel)

etc.

Desirable Qualification: Experience of working in Research Park, incubation center.

Name of post : Office Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 18000-1000-28000

Essential Qualification: High School Pass with 5 (five) years of experience.

Desirable Qualification: Four years’ of working experience in Research Park, incubation centre as

an Attendant.

How to apply : Candidates must apply through a google form link given below:

Link for the Post of Accountant cum Administrative Assistant: https://forms.gle/7DGWMViVGGcj2FtE8

Link for the Post of Office Attendant: https://forms.gle/gxUQVz7461tNe1FH9

The last date for applying is 2nd December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here