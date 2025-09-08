Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh has raised pertinent questions on the reasons behind closure of the match-fixing case involving the legendary Kapil Dev.

Yograj better known as World Cup-winning ex-star Yuvraj Singh’s father, “alleged that the file against Kapil was closed and will not be reopened because it could be a problem for some legends.”

Incidentally Kapil Dev was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after one of his then teammates Manoj Prabhakar accused him of fixing.

Though Kapil was exonerated of all charges, Yograj has reignited the row with his comment.

It was in 1997, when Prabhakar alleged he was asked to underperform in return of a hefty amount by Kapil Dev.

Here goes Yograj, Kapil’s friend-turned-foe, “Ask all the journalists, where is the file of match-lying in the Supreme Court shut down. Who all were involved in match-fixing? First, Kapil Dev’s name was involved, then Azharuddin’s, and a lot of other players. Why was that file closed and not reopened? Because a lot of the heads of legends will roll.”

The former pacer from Chandigarh, had earlier attacked MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi for their ‘ill-treatment- towards players.

“I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain,” he said.

Never reluctant to speak from his heart, Yograj’s latest allegations will for sure open a Pandora’s Box.