Assam Career Assam University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering for a period of six months on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

Qualification : BE / BTech / BS and ME / MTech / MS or Integrated MTech in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any of the degrees

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th December 2022 from 11 AM onwards in the Office of Head, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, Assam University, Silchar.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with duly filled in prescribed application forms and self-attested copies of all supporting documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here