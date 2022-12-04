AGARTALA: The Tripura government has launched a major crackdown against packaged drinking water units across the state.

The crackdown was launched by the Tripura government against the packaged drinking water units for allegedly flouting rules.

The packaged drinking water units in Tripura allegedly flouted rules of maintaining the prescribed standard of the products.

The Tripura health department informed that thus far, the administration issued closure against at least eight drinking water manufacturing and packaging units in Agartala and its vicinity.

Another five were asked to be closed in other districts of Tripura after finding them flouting statutory norms.

The Department of Preventive Health iof Tripura ssued directions to all the district magistrates to conduct raids in the water packaging units of their respective jurisdiction on a regular basis to ensure the quality of the product and if found any flaws, then closed down the unit immediately.

There are over a hundred such drinking water packaging units that have been functioning in Tripura for the last few years and every month the list is getting longer.

But many of such units are functioning without having both FSSAI License and BIS Certification but the district administration didn’t pay due attention to it.