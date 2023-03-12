Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a 7-year-old boy was tragically killed and his mother injured in a land dispute in the Cachar district of Assam on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Panitakni area of Silchar town around 2.30 pm when the accused, Apu Mazumdar (30), allegedly tried to kill the mother but she managed to escape with a severe cut on her hand.

Also Read: Assam: Probe affirms police gunned down wrong person in Udalguri

However, the accused grabbed the child who was behind his mother and stabbed him from behind.

The video of the stabbing has surfaced on social media and police have promptly arrested the accused.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC convicts lawyer for contempt for comments on woman judge’s jewellery

The victim was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) by the police and his mother, however, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

An investigation is still on by the police.