Guwahati: Nagaon Police on Sunday seized at least 18 kg of heroin during a late-night raid at Jakhalabandha in central Assam’s Nagaon district.

Police officials said that drugs worth over Rs 20 crore in the international market were brought in a sedan vehicle from Nagaland.

The police have arrested one person in connection with the seizure and have started an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Assam: One arrested with fake currency note worth Rs 5 lakh

Earlier, a police team during another drive against drugs apprehended one suspected drug peddler.

The accused was identified as Mridul Das of Kampur.

Also Read: Assam: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Morigaon

He was arrested with 13 bottles of contraband cough syrup.

The police also seized one vehicle from his possession that may have been used for peddling contraband.