Guwahati: A man working in a tea garden in the Kaliabor area of Assam‘s Nagaon was killed during an elephant attack while four others were severely injured.

The incident took place at the Hatigaon tea estate in Kaliabor, where the workers were resting after a long day’s work.

Also Read: Assam: Gauhati HC questions decision to convert transit camp to prison

Suddenly, the elephant attacked them from behind according to the locals.

The deceased has been identified as Laxman Minj while the four injured people are Prakash Ekka, Pratap Ekka, Dhiraj Tirki, and Shani Kerketa.

Also Read: Assam: Suspended police officer arrested after seizure of unaccounted cash

The workers were taken to the hospital for treatment while forest officials rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.

The elephant as per reports had strayed inside the tea estate in search of food.