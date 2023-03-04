Guwahati: In Assam, cowherds are expressing concern over the rapid spread of skin disease in their cattle known as the Lumpy Virus.

Hundreds of animals have been affected by the disease, leading to fear of large numbers of cattle death.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has confirmed the outbreak of the viral lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the districts of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj in Southern Assam’s Barak Valley, as well as Kamrup and Barpeta.

The disease was first discovered in Odisha in 2019 and has since spread to other states, including the Northeast.

Cowherds in Assam are now calling for government aid to cover their losses due to the disease.

The virus also affected livestock during the Covid-19 crisis last year, resulting in the death of over 17,000 domestic pigs.

The spread of the virus highlights the need for people to remain vigilant and to take preventive measures to contain the disease.